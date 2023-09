MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Crews with Midland Fire Department responded to a ruptured gas line and Rankin Highway and Interstate 20, Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the City of Midland, crews responded to the area at around 6:45pm with no injuries reported. The eastbound service road from Rankin Highway to Lamesa Highway will be closed for the next few hours.

We will update this story as we receive more information.