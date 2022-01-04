MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Only a few days have gone by since we rang in the New Year and a lot of people are trying to stick to their New Year’s resolutions.

One of the most common New Year’s Resolutions is … exercise more. But staying committed to it can be quite a challenge.

One group in Midland shared how people can stay consistent with exercising while supporting a good cause. The New Year is a good time to focus on yourself and set goals.

“If your goal and resolution is to get into fitness, I would say find something that you love and something that you are passionate about,” said Public Relations Specialist and crew member LaNita Torres.

Torres, a stay-at-home mom, said those who want accountability when it comes to fitness and give back to community …”We are the crew for you.” The group has been around since 2019.

The goal of the group is to run, challenge one another and serve with purpose.

“Midland Run Crew to this day has fundraised and made donations of over 10,000 thousand dollars that gives back locally,” said President of Midland Run Crew Robert Gomez.

Gomez shared the group gets involved with several nonprofits each year.

“Now, we are giving back to the Alzheimer’s Association here … we just didn’t realize that so many people are involved … but we just want to bring awareness,” said Gomez.

He said the crew also provides a sense of family support and a majority of the members are moms.

“It means so much to me to be part of the Midland Run Crew, I have sense of self, I have a sense of community – I am a stay at home mom – I need social interaction,” expressed Torres. “I need the little break from my babies and be with other parents and the fact that it’s physical, not only am I getting healthy for myself but, also getting healthy for myself.”

Torres said those looking into life-changing achievements in fitness need to just … show up. “To be part of a crew that not only does things for you, but they give back to their local community, where else can you find a group of people that are so selfless?”

The group gets together three times a week with additional events to join throughout the year.

“So, if your New Year’s resolution is for accountability, we are the crew for you, we are a team,” said Gomez. “If your goal is just a 5k, we would love to get you there [and] if your goal is to run a half marathon – we want to be there for you,” said Gomez.

The group has about 200 members. It does cost money to join.

To learn more about the group or join, click here.