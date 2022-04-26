ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mother is behind bars after police said her child jumped from a moving car. Mindy Aguilar, 33, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child in Imminent Danger, a second degree felony. Her boyfriend, Jose Simon, 35, has also been charged with Injury to a Child and Abandoning/Endangering a Child in Imminent Danger.

According to an affidavit, on April 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Carriage House Apartments on N Dixie Boulevard where they met with a runaway. Police then called the boy’s mom, identified as Aguilar, to come and pick up her child. Aguilar and the boy reportedly left the scene in a Kia Sportage driven by Aguilar’s boyfriend, identified as Simon.

The officer stated that 30 seconds after the Kia drove away, a person standing on the sidewalk flagged him down and said the boy was in the road after jumping from the moving vehicle.

When the officer returned to check on the child, he found him “crying, shaking, and in clear distress” with visible evidence of road-rash on his legs, arms, and hands. The boy told the officer he had been punched by Simon and the officer stated the child had a “visible knot” above his left eyebrow that hadn’t been there before.

The child told the officer as he and his mom and her boyfriend were driving away from the apartment complex, a verbal argument broke out. During the argument, the boy said Simon leaned into the back seat and punched him. The boy said he jumped from the moving vehicle because he was afraid he would be “further injured” at home.

After the boy jumped from the vehicle, his mom and her boyfriend reportedly drove away.

The officer stated he then spoke with Aguilar over the phone and that Aguilar said she didn’t stop to help her son because her other child needed to be fed and needed a ride to work. Aguilar eventually returned to the scene where she admitted she told Simon to hit her son because the boy told her to “shut up”. Aguilar then reportedly admitted she told Simon not to stop the car because she “felt rushed”.

The officer said both Aguilar and Simon placed the child in “imminent danger” by leaving him in the middle of a heavily traveled road. Aguilar was taken into custody on April 17, while Simon was not arrested until April 20. Both remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Aguilar’s bond has been set at $25,000; Simon’s bond has been set at $40,000. A mugshot for Simon was not immediately available.