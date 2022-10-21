ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Typically, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) circulates through communities from late November through March. However, local healthcare providers said the illness never truly went away last season- they saw many patients with RSV in the summer, which is not normal. And now, providers are seeing a spike in the illness among children.

Medical Center Hospital’s Director of Pediatrics said MCH has seen a “quick rise in cases”, in fact 5 out of the 6 hospitalized pediatric patients last week were RSV patients. Midland Memorial Hospital also reported it is seeing RSV cases come through the Emergency Room, some requiring admission to the hospital.

What do parents need to know about the respiratory virus as it ramps up this cold and flu season?

We spoke with local provider Tamara Bavousett, DNP, RN, C-PNP and owner of Company Pediatrics, who said older children and adults don’t really have to worry about severe symptoms from RSV. She said those patients experience typical cold symptoms such as fever, a stuffy nose, and a cough. However, infants and toddlers can be hit much harder by the virus.

Babies, especially babies six-months old or younger, may experience wheezing, higher temperatures, chest congestion, a productive cough, wheezing, and loss of appetite. Bavousett said parents need to treat fevers with Tylenol or Motrin and watch for signs of dehydration. Parents should seek medical help if a child becomes dehydrated; Bavousett said young babies should have a wet diaper every four to six hours. Parents should also seek help if a child has a high fever that doesn’t respond to Tylenol or Motrin.

Where should parents go for help?

Bavosuett said parents should seek help from a primary care physician if a child is not in any acute distress- has a cough and fever but is still eating and responding to medication. If your child has the following, seek help from an emergency room:

Respiratory distress

Fever that is not going down despite medication

No appetite and showing signs of dehydration (low urine output)

Aside from treating symptoms, Bavousett said prevention is the key to battling RSV and parents with sick children should not take their children to daycare.

“And if your child is sick, as a courtesy, let the day care know so they can inform other parents and tell them to watch for symptoms. If you (an adult) are sick, don’t visit people with babies because you can spread the virus and not even know it,” she said.

RSV is not the only thing on Bavousett’s mind these days, she said her clinic has also seen a lot of flu in the last two weeks.

“We’ve not been exposed to these things for the last couple of years. We are seeing two-year-olds now who have never been seen before in our practice because they were born during the pandemic and have not been exposed to these things, they’ve not been sick. And children are sicker this season than I have seen in a long time, and I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” she said.

What Bavousett means by that is, her team at Compass Pediatrics is treating a high number of cases, numbers they would typically see in mid-winter, not early fall. Which means it could be a long cold and flu season for hospitals and doctors’ offices across the Basin, but for now, our area hospitals are not being inundated with patients but are seeing a noticeable uptick in patients.