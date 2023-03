PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Reeves Regional Health will be hosting the community health fair on April 1st from 8am to 1pm at 2349 Medical Dr.

There will be Free and Discounted Health Screenings, a Blood Drive, Free door prizes, a pancake breakfast, educational exhibits, local vendors, a chance to tour the helicopter and ambulance, and much more.

The complete blood package will cost $35, PSA will cost $25, and the EKG will cost $10.

The event itself is free and open to the public.