TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Following record-low temperatures in February of 2021 that left many across the state in the cold, the Railroad Commission of Texas said it has taken major steps to prepare for sub-freezing temperatures that are projected to grip Texas beginning this weekend.

Beginning in early December, Critical Infrastructure Division inspectors spread across the state to ensure that nature gas facilities on the state’s electricity supply chain map are weatherized and in compliance with RRC’s weatherization rules. All of what are known as Tier One facilities have already been inspected, in addition, to ongoing inspections of other facilities on the map.

Tier One facilities are gas processing plans, underground storage facilities, pipelines that directly connect to electricity generation plants, and oil and gas leases that produce more than five million cubic feet of gas per day. RRC said no violations have been identified so far and that weatherization inspections will continue through the beginning of the spring.

Another important layer on preparing for harsh weather is the amount of natural gas in underground storage in Texas. This is gas that can be utilized in case it’s needed during an emergency. At the end of November, which was the typical end of the injection season for winter, there was approximately 488.8 billion cubic feet of gas in storge, a five percent increase compared to the end of November 2022 and the highest amount in six years. The infrastructure for gas storage and withdrawal capacity has grown within a year which is a boon to protecting residents in a growing state.

The Commission said it will continue its round-the-clock work to stay on top of weather conditions including coordination with other state agencies for any necessary emergency response. The RRC will remain in constant communications with operators and other agencies to ensure an ample gas supply as we head into the long holiday weekend in which gas markets will be closed.