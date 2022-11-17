Agency to Take Any Action as Needed for Disposal Wells in Area

AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Railroad Commission today deployed inspectors to Reeves County in response to a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near the border with Culberson County that rocked the Town of Pecos City and beyond- with grocery store shelves and television sets swaying during the rolling quake. The effects of that event were felt throughout Texas and even into New Mexico, according to reports made by people in dozens of counties.

32 additional earthquakes in the same area were reported after the massive 5.4 tremor.

The agency said it is monitoring seismic data from the United States Geological Survey, the TexNET Seismic Monitoring Program and private operator monitoring stations and will take any actions necessary to protect public safety and the environment.

RRC inspectors are examining disposal activity at injection wells in the area, and staff are also reviewing permit requirements and operators’ seismic response plans in the Northern Culberson-Reeves Seismic Response Area.

The SRA was created to reduce the intensity and frequency of earthquakes in the area and includes an Operator Led Response Plan with the objective “to reduce the occurrence of high-magnitude seismicity such that recurrence of 3.5 magnitude events is decreasing by December 31st, 2023.”

Based on the reviews and meetings with operators, action will be taken on steps outlined in the OLRP. Actions outlined in the plan include, but are not limited to, expanding SRA boundaries and further reducing injection volumes.

The OLRP requires all deep disposal wells within a 9 km boundary in the SRA to shut-in for 24 months if a magnitude 4.5 or greater earthquake occurs within the boundary. There are no active deep disposal wells within the 9 km boundary. Reduction of injection volume from shallow disposal wells has occurred based on the schedule contained in the OLRP.

The potential lag time between changes in injection rates and changes in seismicity varies; historical activity indicates a potential lag time of 12-18 months.



RRC said staff will continue its work and oversight toward reducing earthquakes in that region to keep residents and the environment safe.

This is not the first time a team from the Railroad Commission has been sent to West Texas in response to earthquakes- late last year the RRC imposed limitations to well sites in the Gardendale Seismic Response Area after a series of at least four earthquakes occurred near Midland and Odessa in late December.

Frequent earthquakes in the Midland-Odessa area have been described as short jolts and loud booms rather than rolling events like the one reported in Reeves County.