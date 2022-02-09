MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Marvin Leon Summers, 69, of Lubbock, was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Midland. Police say Summers hit another vehicle from behind when the vehicle slowed to turn into a private drive. He died at the scene.

Prior to his death, Summers, known by friends and colleagues as “Sarge”, was listed as a candidate on the Republican primary ticket for Texas Railroad Commissioner. That election will be held in March. Now his fellow opponents are responding to his death.

Incumbent Wayne Christian said, “I met Sarge last month at a campaign debate in Denton. In what can often be a hostile environment, Sarge and I had the most cordial, refreshing discussion about the issues and even complimented one another along the way. I didn’t know Sarge well, but I respected him tremendously – he was a veteran and patriot, a fierce advocate for energy independence and most importantly, a Godly man who cared about Texas and the future of our nation. He will be missed. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Republican Tom Slocum said with the death of Summers, the entire oil and gas industry has lost a “great ambassador”.

“Sarge Summers was a true West Texas Gentleman, the oilfield family is mourning the tragic and sudden death of this veteran, patriot, and brother in Christ. God Bless Sarge, my thoughts and prayers are with the family as they comfort each other in these difficult times,” Slocum said.

Republican candidate Dawayne Tipton echoed Slocum’s thought, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Summers. He was my friend, and he was a good man. My deepest condolences go out to his family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Sarah Stogner, another Republican candidate said, “Life is short and precious. I am still in shock that our fellow candidate Sarge Summers was killed yesterday in a freak car accident. He was always a gentleman to me, and I know he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. My deepest condolences to his new wife and family. I cannot imagine the grief and shock they must be feeling. A tragic reminder to tell your loved ones how much you appreciate them every day. We never know when we won’t have the opportunity again. Some days it’s really hard to trust in God’s plan. However, Sarge certainly did, and I will do my best to honor his legacy.”

And Luke Warford, the only one listed on the Democratic ticket said, “Saddened to hear the tragic news about Sarge Summers. My heart goes out to his family.”