PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) — Early voting in Texas will open on February 14, 2022, and candidates vying for one of the three commissioner seats on the Texas Railroad Commission are hoping to snag your vote.

ABC Big 2 News interviewed five of the candidates running for the seat. Four are Republicans and one is a Democrat.

Those candidates are incumbent Wayne Christian, Dawayne Tipton, Sarah Stogner, Tom Slocum, and Luke Warford. Warford is the only Democrat in the race.

The purpose of the interviews is to introduce voters to each of the candidates and inform the public about their take on the issues you care about.

For transparency, one of the candidates, Marvin “Sarge” Summers, declined our repeated requests for an interview during January 2022. It is with great sadness that we report that Summers perished in a car accident in Midland on February 8, 2022.

The candidates for the Texas Railroad Commission were interviewed one-on-one with Good Morning Basin’s Marc Thomas.

Below is a transcript of each candidate’s response to the five questions asked.

Question 1: Which offices have you run for in the past?

Christian: “While in the legislature I served. I was the first Republican by the way since Reconstruction, elected for DPS, Texas. I served on regulated industry, I served on agriculture, I served on the Energy Committee for multiple terms. I’ve had experience in overseeing and watching and learning oil and gas there my entire legislative terms.”

Tipton: “So I’ve not held any other political offices. I’ve not ran for any other race. And that’s because I’m not a politician. I’m an oil and gas guy. I’m a self-made guy.”

Stogner: “I feel like there’s no doubt that it’s such an important job. We need someone that’s qualified that has the technical background, the legal background, to actually effectively regulate, not someone who wants to be a politician.”

Slocum: “I have not held elected office before. So, in the area in the era where people want to drain the swamp you’ve got people like Donald Trump rolling around, it’s no big deal to me. And I think people like it, I think it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Warford: “I have a economics background, I’ve worked primarily in the private sector, and worked in energy consulting, and in tech. And I’ve also worked in politics. And I’m excited to bring that experience in that vision, working with some of the most innovative energy companies in the world to this role.”

Question 2: What are some of the biggest challenges facing the RRC today?

Christian: “We’ve spent so much time and energy financing and supporting the unreliable energies of wind and solar, that we let the pilot lab go out on reliable energy in Texas, which is gas, nuclear and coal. We’re building more unreliable energy in lieu of reliable energy. And, it’s because Texas is the only state in the union, that we as consumers, and taxpayers don’t pay the lowest spot market price for electricity.”

Tipton: “The abandoned orphaned well program. You know, depending on the numbers, you’re looking at probably 6,000 to 8,000, abandoned and orphaned wells. So, that needs to be undertaken, whether it’s through the state or state contractors.”

Stogner: “We’ve got to figure out our earthquake situation. We’ve got to figure out what we’re going to be doing with these 15,000,000 barrels of water that we’re producing every day, in Texas, you know. We need to stop using fresh water for oil and gas operations. We need to get more efficient at recycling.”

Slocum: “Before I’m dead, I think we’ll be pumping fresh water from the Sabine River out to West Texas. They do it all over Israel and Middle East right now. I don’t know why we’re not doing in Texas. We’ve got a water problem in West Texas.”

Warford: Here we are a year later, going back into winter again, and again, our grid, our oil and gas, and our gas infrastructure is still susceptible to freezing, it still susceptible to failing if temperatures drop.”

Question 3: What makes you different from the other candidates?

Christian: “So, in this particular office, you will see my record is, since I was elected to the railroad commission, I’ve led the fight against Joe Biden and his move to try to shut down oil and gas in Texas, I’ve led the ESG fight. We just passed a bill this past session in Texas, where they tried to cut off all funding to oil and gas through these environmental, social, and governance funds.”

Tipton: “What makes me different in this race is that I am a self-made man. I started from the bottom of the oil and gas industry. So, I have real industry experience. I mean, I started out pulling slips and tripping pipe right out of college. So, I understand about hard work, and dedication and, and the lessons that I learned on the rig can’t be bought or sold.”

Stogner: “I’m a lawyer. I’m an oil and gas lawyer. So I understand the legal realities of the oil and gas industry in Texas. I have for the past 13 years, represented predominantly oil and gas entities in risk allocation, insurance coverage, contracts, litigation. And I have technical experience, I’m well control certified.”

Slocum: “I actually have field experience. I’d say that’s what separates me from those other three, besides Wayne having zero experience in oil and gas. At least those people have a little bit of experience. But it’s not the same type of experience that I have.”

Warford: “I think we’ve seen time and time again, the failed leadership of our elected leaders across this state. And when I look at Wayne Christian in particular, it’s clear that he’s just not doing the job. He’s just not up to the job. We’ve seen that over and over again. And when I’m elected to the Texas Railroad Commission, I’m going to do the job and put the interest of Texans across our state first.”

Question 4: Why do you want the job?

Christian: “I’ve been in the business proving myself for now about 50 years in banking and financial services. I’ve been a national leader top office nationwide in my business.”

Tipton: “I want this position because the oil and gas industry has provided a better life for me and my family and I want to ensure that the next generation, these jobs are still there.”

Stogner: “I understand how important oil and gas is to Texas, and I want to fix the problems in Austin. Because, if we don’t get intellectually honest about what’s causing the earthquakes, and you know, getting our saltwater issues under control, and getting our flaring under control, we don’t deserve to operate like we’ve got really good oil and gas operators out there that aren’t getting to play in a fair game, right?”

Slocum: “I really love Texas. And the whole West Texas, you know, we rely upon oil and gas, and we rely upon farming and ranching. And we need more freshwater. And I see us running out of freshwater. I want to change that. That’s one of the biggest reasons I’m running.”

Warford: “I remember what it was like to be cold and to be afraid and the uncertainty last winter, about not knowing when the lights were going to come on. And I remember being as we came out of this storm, the frustration, and the anger, I felt about how the Railroad Commission could have done so much to prevent the grid from failing to ensure our gas infrastructure was weatherized.”

Question 5: What platforms are you running on?

Christian: “The main platform I’m running on is to save oil and gas to make sure that the federal administration does not shut us down. My platform is to make sure that we continue; that we get back in employ these folks have been led out of a job in oil and gas. I’m concerned about mom and dad out here!”

Tipton: “My platform is really straightforward. It’s Texas families. First, it’s Texas energy first, and its energy independence. The second thing that I’m going to undertake, you know, abandoned wells. The third thing that I really want them to undertake, is to overhaul the inspection and enforcement of regulations — we need to bring the Railroad Commission to 21st century.”

Stogner: “I’m running on bringing transparency to the agency, making sure that all stakeholders are included in conversations. Right now, landowners are left out of important decisions that are impacting their property. And the general public doesn’t even know most people don’t even know what the Railroad Commission does, right? So, we need someone who is governing for all of the people.”

Slocum: “What Republicans are letting go on right now in Texas really angers me, that’s really why I’m running the bonding issues a big deal with me. And the fact that we have these liabilities not being addressed, and the fact that the people, the Railroad Commission are finding creative ways to use money outside of our taxpayer base, so we don’t have to use taxpayer dollars. That’s what really makes me upset – that they don’t want to solve a problem, and they just want to kick the can down the road.”

Warford: “One of the key parts of my platform is that we’re going to do everything we can to keep the lights on. We saw that the Texas Railroad Commission didn’t do its job in preparing for the winter storm last year. They didn’t hold oil and gas companies accountable to make sure they were weatherized and prepared for cold weather.”