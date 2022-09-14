ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This afternoon, Ector County ISD police arrested a 5th grade student at Ross Elementary after he told classmates that he was going to shoot up the school and shaped his hand into the form of a gun. The student did not have a weapon and ECISD officers said students and staff at the school were not in danger.

The student has been charged with a Class A Misdemeanor, Threat of Use of Weapons on School Grounds or Bus. He will also face disciplinary action according to the ECISD Student Code of Conduct.

ECISD leaders are asking parents to remind their children that statements like this are not considered a joke and will be taken seriously.

“The safety of our schools is top priority severe consequences will result from threats like this,” ECISD said in a statement.