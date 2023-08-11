MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Former Midland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rory McKinney announced via Facebook that he will run for Sheriff in 2024.

McKinney formerly served MCSO for 33 years and was the late Sheriff Gary Painter’s right-hand man and considered by many a “shoe-in” in the election that followed after Painter died in 2019.

McKinney said in a Facebook post that he decided to run because of his love and appreciation for the Midland County community. His formal announcement is expected to take place at 6:30 p.m. on August 25 in the Conference Center of the Homewood Suites in Midland.

McKinney previously ran against Sheriff David Criner in 2020; Criner won that bid with 51.6% of the vote in a four-person race. Criner has also announced he will seek re-election, which means the two will face off again in the Republican March primary. The general election is set for November 5, 2024.