UPDATE: Eastbound traffic now open

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- According to TxDOT, eastbound I-20 lanes are now open.

Authorities are on the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 20.

According to TxDOT, the accident happened near mile marker 129, a few miles west of West Loop 250 in the construction zone for the CR 1250 overpass project.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has closed the eastbound lanes of I-20. Traffic is being diverted to the service road and FM 1788.

There is no word on injuries or how long it will take to re-open the eastbound lanes.