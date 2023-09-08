MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The I-20 main lanes will be seeing rolling closures between 9am and 2pm as crews work on sweeping and litter removal, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closures will occur between Midkiff Road and SH 349 on Saturday, September 9th, as crews begin with the eastbound main lanes followed by operations and closures in the westbound lanes.

TxDOT is asking the public to watch for slow moving construction vehicles in the work zone.