MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from TxDOT, rolling lane closures are to be expected on Interstate 20 from SH 349 to Midkiff Rd. on Friday, May 19th.

The rolling lane closures will be for the main eastbound lanes from 10am to 12pm and the main westbound lanes from 12pm to 4pm.

The construction contractor will be clearing debris. Drivers should watch for slow moving vehicles in the work zone.