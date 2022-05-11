ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said a robbery attempt turned into a fight. Herman Ramirez, 60, has been charged with Robbery, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on May 10, Ramirez was caught on camera trying to steal two packages of razors, valued at about $45.00, from United Supermarket in the 1300 block of E 8th Street. Ramirez was stopped at the exit by an employee trying to prevent the theft, but as the suspect and employee were headed to the security office, things got physical when Ramirez reportedly tried to run away.

The employee told police he tried to grab Ramirez by the arm to prevent him from leaving, and they both fell to the floor. Later, in the security office, Ramirez reportedly tried to get the employee to move away from the door and injured the employee’s arms and neck in the process.

Ramirez was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a $25,000 bond. Jail records revealed Ramirez has been arrested more than 30 times since 1979 on charges such as auto burglary, assault, theft, drug possession, tampering with evidence, and murder.