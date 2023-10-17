MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers and detectives with Midland Police Department responded to 3310 W. Wall St. at about 3:50pm on Monday, October 16th, referencing a robbery.

Investigation revealed the suspect stole the cash register and assaulted a patron while exiting the story, according to a release from the City of Midland. Surveillance footage and the suspect’s cell phone, which was left behind, helped the officers to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Daniel Pierre Felder.

After searching the area, police located Felder, taking him into custody and transporting him to the Midland County Central Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.