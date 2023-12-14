MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of the left lane of east and westbound traffic on Interstate 20, beginning on Friday night.

According to a release from TxDOT, the westbound left lane will be closed from FM 1788 to one mile east of FM 1788 from 7pm to 11pm on Friday, December 15th. The eastbound left lane will also be closed in the same area from 11pm until 3am on Saturday morning.

Construction crews will be milling and removing old pavement material during these times.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs, watch for slow moving traffic, expect delays, and use alternate routes when possible.