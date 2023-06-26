ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly caused a crash that sent several people to the hospital. Billy Mantooth, 71, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department crash report, om June 12, officers responded to the scene of a “major” crash in the 8000 block of E Highway 191. At the scene, officers found three vehicles, a Scion, a Dodge Durango, and a Mazda, involved in a collision. The driver of the Mazda was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for evaluation because of her pregnancy, while a passenger in the Scion was taken to a hospital in Odessa for possible injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators said Mantooth was driving the Durango up the Faudree entrance ramp when he saw the driver of the Scion stopped on the ramp; he said when he passed the Scion, the driver “flipped him off”- which angered him and prompted him to “intentionally” cut the other driver off. According to a crash report, when Mantooth cut off the driver of the Scion, he struck the vehicle, when then caused the driver of the Scion to overcorrect and strike the Mazda.

Mantooth was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set a combined $80,000.