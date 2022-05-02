MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after police said he followed a woman home and threatened her family with a gun. Tyler Abalos, 37, has been charged with one count of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Pecan Drive to investigate a disturbance. A 911 operator told the officers an unknown man followed a woman home after a fender bender and then got into a fight with her husband.

At the scene, officers found a man with a head injury, as well as several people who had witnessed the fight.

A victim identified the injured man as someone who had followed her home after a road rage incident. The victim said she was driving home from HEB with her children when a man in an SUV began driving aggressively behind her. The woman said at one point, she had to throw on her brakes which caused the driver behind her to make a sudden, hard stop. The victim said the driver, later identified as Abalos, became angry and pulled up next to her. She said Abalos pulled out a gun and yelled at her to pull over. The victim said she drove away, but Abalos followed her.

The woman said she then tried to drive around through different neighborhoods to see if Abalos would stop following her, when he did not, she had her daughter call her dad for help. The woman said she eventually just drove home and that Abalos followed her and parked at the end of her driveway.

The couple then asked Abalos to leave their home, but he refused. The affidavit stated that when Abalos exited his vehicle, his gun fell to the ground. Then, during a physical fight in which Abalos reportedly had the victim’s husband in a headlock, the woman said she grabbed Abalos’ gun off the ground and hit him in the head to try and end the fight between the two men.

Officers then spoke with Abalos who admitted he followed the victim because he was “agitated” and wanted to talk to her. Abalos was booked into the Midland County Law Enforcement Center and was later released on a $25,000 bond.