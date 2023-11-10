ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The right lane of southbound Andrews Highway will be closing as crews will be installing a new drive approach, curb, gutter, and sidewalk along Andrews Highway.

Beginning on Monday, November 13th, the right lane of southbound traffic on Andrews Hwy will be closed at the intersection of Andrews Hwy and University Boulevard. The City of Odessa says the work is for Odessa College and is expected to take up to a month to complete.

Drivers are being asked to follow traffic control devices, find alternate routes, and expect delays as construction continues.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Odessa Engineering Department at 432-335-3244.