ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-Beginning Monday, December 11,2023 there will be a road closure along east 100th street, between Indigo court and Sagebrush avenue.

Crews will install a new 8″ water main line across 100th street for the Betenbough future development to the north. Homeowners along north sagebrush will have access to their properties at all times. Work is expected to take up to one week to complete.

Your patience is appreciated during the time of construction citizens are asked to follow all traffic control devices, find alternate routes, and expect delay.