RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rising Star’s superintendent has resigned days after parents in the district learned he left a firearm unattended in a school bathroom for a 3rd grader to find.

District staff confirmed Superintendent Robby Stuteville submitted his resignation from Rising Star ISD effective immediately Monday, February 20.

Tuesday, February 21, the Rising Star ISD Board of Trustees is holding an emergency meeting to discuss Stuteville’s resignation and take appropriate action, including the matter of appointing an acting superintendent.

Last week, Superintendent Stuteville confirmed a 3rd grader found his gun in the bathroom at Rising Star Elementary School back in January and notified a teacher immediately without moving or touching the weapon.

Stuteville walked KTAB and KRBC through the incident, explaining that both he and the school principal open carry on campus.

When he was using the restroom, Stuteville says he took the gun off and placed it in a stall, where it was then left unattended for around 15 minutes until it was found by the student.

Parents of students involved in the incident say that this student returned to the classroom and notified the teacher, who sent a 2nd student into the bathroom to confirm it was a real gun.

“There was never a danger other than the obvious,” Stuteville claimed.

He then went on to say he was “proud” of the student and commended his behavior after finding the firearm.

“This is one of those examples of guns in schools.” Stuteville said. “Regardless of who takes responsibility, they are a considerable danger and one should school their child to be on the lookout for any unusual placement of a weapon or anything out of place.”

Rising Star Police Chief Don Braly confirmed there is an active investigation that began Wednesday after his office was notified of the incident.

Chief Braly says the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office took a phone call, and that was the first time anyone had alerted law enforcement, despite the gun being found in January.

KTAB and KRBC asked Chief Braly if there is also an investigation underway into the failure to report, and he said he is currently looking into the legalities.

