ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Oil prices are on the rise and that’s driving up prices of gas for Americans.

Gas prices have steadily risen since 2018, which means the economy is on the rise. The average cost of gas in the U.S. right now is $3.45, which is $1.27 more than in November of 2020.

On the other hand, locals are worried about their budgets.

“Let’s say it was 20 bucks before and now it’s taking me 25 or 30 bucks so I have to take money from my groceries or from my rent or something… I have to pretty much rob Peter to pay Paul” said Fit Cartel Store Manager, Edwardo Gama.

Gas prices on the rise means, the oil industry is having more job opportunities now and higher-paying salaries. One man from Odessa said for the people who work at fast-food restaurants or have lower-paying jobs, its taking a toll.

“It’s pretty crucial for everyone right now…the more the gas prices go up, it makes it ruff for everyone else because they don’t have enough money for gas and all that.” Manuel Bordiyo said.

According to Gas Buddy, the lowest price of gas in Odessa is $2.96, and in Midland is $3.05.