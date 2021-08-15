Rise in COVID-19 cases raise concerns for local residents

by: Tatiana Battle

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Here in the Basin, Midland Memorial and Medical Center have seen an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations in the past several weeks.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, more than 10,000 Texans are currently hospitalized due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Local residents tell us that the rise in cases has them concerned for the future.

“We’re seeing nurses quit and it’s a shortage of beds we need to take that very seriously”, says a member of the community.

As of this month, Medical Center Hospital reported it’s caring for 70 patients with the COVID-19, 21 of them being on a ventilator.

Medical experts in Texas say more than 50 hospitals across the state are at capacity in their ICU units just as of this week.

