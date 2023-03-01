ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect accused of theft.

According to OPD, on February 18, a suspect was caught on video burglarizing an unlocked brown Nissan Armada at Regency Square Apartment in the 4000 block of Tanglewood. The suspect is accused of checking other vehicles for unlocked doors as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.