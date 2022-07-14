MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Innovative is a word that single-handedly describes the company “RigER.” It’s created a gateway for easier access to a multitude of services in the oil and gas industry digitally.

The idea for the company sparked when the now president, Michael Maltsev, wanted to create a way to track oilfield operations, dispatch equipment, schedule jobs, and generate invoices in a more efficient way. RigER offers its clients an affordable solution that would be robust, customizable, and scalable to meet the needs of growing businesses in the oil and gas industry.

“Following a great market response, year-over-year we have been adding new features and modules and as a results RigER has evolved from a simple software into an eco-system with a combination of cloud and mobile applications and integration with different business software packages.” – Michael Maltsev, CPO and President

RigER doubles as a website and an app and this year they’re celebrating it’s 10 year anniversary. Right now the company is based out of Fort Worth but they’re currently working to establish a base right here in the basin very soon.

For more information on the company, visit it’s website: https://riger.us/