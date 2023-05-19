ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The event is aimed at raising awareness for motorcycles on the road, with all donations going toward the “Help Our Brother Out” fund.

The “HOBO” fund helps fallen riders get back on their feet after an accident. Local Leaders and some of those who have lost loved ones to motorcycle crashes will be speaking at the event.

There will also be music, face painting, arts and crafts, safety gear giveaways, and more.

Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public that May is National Motorcycle Awareness Month and that drivers should “Look Twice” for motorcycles. According to a Facebook post from OPD, a motorcyclist dies in a crash every day in Texas. OPD will also be at the event and has provided some tips on motorcycle awareness:

Allow motorcycles the full width of a lane at all times.

Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Check all mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes or merging.

Passenger car drivers must always allow greater following distance behind a motorcycle.

Always wear your helmet when operating a motorcycle.

Motorcyclists should avoid riding in poor weather conditions.

The “Rider Awareness Rally” will be taking place at Odessa City Hall on Saturday, May 20th, starting at 11:30am. This event is open to the public of all ages and you do not have to ride to participate.