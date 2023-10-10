ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Alternative Motorcycle Club is gearing up for its seventh annual Ride Free of Abuse motorcycle ride- and it’s all for a good cause. Funds raised during the event will help survivors of domestic violence.

The ride will be held on October 28th, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $10 per rider and $5 for each passenger. At noon, riders will depart from the Harley Davidson store on Highway 80; the ride will end at the AMC Clubhouse located at 3607 N Golder Avenue where BBQ plates will be available for $20, as well as a silent auction with prizes donated by local sponsors.

The ride is in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month; statistics show one out of every three Texans will experience some form of domestic violence during their lifetime. If you’d like to donate to the cause, you may do so now by scanning the code in the video above.