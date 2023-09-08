ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The University of Texas Permian Basin’s Shepperd Leadership Institute is inviting the public to their Distinguished Lecture Series as Richard Montañez is presented later this month.

According to a post by UTPB, Richard Montañez led Multicultural Sales and Marketing as Vice President across Pepsi North American division, before retiring from the company after 42 years.

Montañez started his career with PepsiCo at Frito-Lay in 1976 as a janitor, and is now recognized as the creator of the Flamin’ Hot line of products. A line of products which has become a billion-dollar business and a cultural phenomenon.

UTPB says Montañez is often recognized as one of the most influential Latinos in corporate America.

This event is free and open to the public on September 26th at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, beginning at 7pm.