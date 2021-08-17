Reward offered for Midland man just added to state’s Most Wanted list

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a Midland man to the state’s Most Wanted Fugitives list.

DPS is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of Joshua Dee Daniels, 39, of Midland.

Daniels is wanted for sexual assault and a parole violation. He’s been wanted since January 2020, when he violated his parole and left Midland.

Daniels was previously convicted on 11 counts of burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity and assault against a public servant. He has ties to Central Texas, including Burnet County, as well as the Aransas Pass/Rockport area, where a warrant was issued by the Aransas Police Department in December 2020 for sexual assault, according to a DPS release.

Daniels is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has several tattoos on his body, including on his face and forehead.

DPS says no one should attempt to apprehend Daniels, he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, if you know where he can be found, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.