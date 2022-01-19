WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Texas DPS has increased the reward up to $6,000 if a tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced, for any information that leads to the arrest of the killer involved in the 1977 slaying of 73-year-old S.A. “Champ” Weaver, who was the Precinct 4 Constable of Winkler County at the time.

According to Texas DPS, at around 1 am, on January 4th, 1977 Weaver’s 1971 Monte Carlo was found with the car engine running and the headlights on. The car was just 4 miles west of Kermit on the north shoulder of Highway 302. Police state that Weaver had been robbed and shot multiple times, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weaver left behind a wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The last place Weaver was seen was in the evening at a local lounge he owned called the Elbow Room. Weaver also owned a water works pump station.

The Texas Rangers are working with the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation and are the primary investigative agency. Law enforcement asks that anyone who has details surrounding the homicide, come forward with information to help solve the case.

On all cases displayed on the Texas Rangers Cold Case Site, a $3,000 reward is offered for any information leading to an arrest.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.