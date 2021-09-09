Reward increased for wanted Midland fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers has announced an increased reward for a man accused of murder.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Galindo III, 23, is wanted for the shooting death of 21-year-old Juan M. Anguiano. Anguiano was killed January 30 at El Mitote Sports Lounge.

Around 2:05 a.m., MPD was called to the 1500 block of Rankin Highway regarding a shots fired call. Investigators say a verbal fight happened outside the bar at closing time between multiple people. The fight then turned physical among those involved resulting in shots fired, according to a release earlier this year.

Private donations have been pouring in, and now, Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for information leading to Galindo’s arrest. Anyone with information on where Galindo can be found is encouraged to call 694-TIPS.