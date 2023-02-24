ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The intersection of Faudree Road and P Bar Ranch Road in Odessa has a new traffic light. People living in the area have some mixed opinions on the new installation

The City of Odessa’s traffic department said with the consistent increase in residential buildings in the area, traffic has increased immensely through this intersection. Now because of this, the City said the intersection needed a new traffic light, but now some who live in the area, aren’t too sure.

Hal Feldman with the City’s Traffic Department said this has been in the works for quite some time now because of the increase in homes in the area causing an uptick in heavy traffic.

He said, “If you just look at the map of there’s there’s roughly approximately 1400 homes in that area. So traffic volumes is a huge component of of what makes it necessary or or the need for an installation of a traffic signal.”

At the moment, there are stop signs in place that the City said were put in to get drivers used to the idea of stopping at the intersection. But with the push for the new signal, some people in the area aren’t too happy with the choice.

Some even said their biggest concern is the unnecessary back up it will contribute to that intersection. And continued that the stop signs should have been the finishing product.