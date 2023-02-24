ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The intersection of Faudree Road and P Bar Ranch Road in Odessa has a new traffic light. People living in the area have some mixed opinions on the new installation
The City of Odessa’s traffic department said with the consistent increase in residential buildings in the area, traffic has increased immensely through this intersection. Now because of this, the City said the intersection needed a new traffic light, but now some who live in the area, aren’t too sure.
Hal Feldman with the City’s Traffic Department said this has been in the works for quite some time now because of the increase in homes in the area causing an uptick in heavy traffic.
He said, “If you just look at the map of there’s there’s roughly approximately 1400 homes in that area. So traffic volumes is a huge component of of what makes it necessary or or the need for an installation of a traffic signal.”
At the moment, there are stop signs in place that the City said were put in to get drivers used to the idea of stopping at the intersection. But with the push for the new signal, some people in the area aren’t too happy with the choice.
Some even said their biggest concern is the unnecessary back up it will contribute to that intersection. And continued that the stop signs should have been the finishing product.
“I will say, the stop sign helped once more people started buying homes and moving here. With that said, there’s never any backups. It works perfectly fine with a stop sign,” said Morgen Wells, P Bar Ranch resident.
While some were vocal about their frustrations on social media, others living in the area approve of the new light for the same reason the traffic department stated, more residential buildings, more traffic.
“I’m just surprised that they didn’t do this before they went ahead and let 25,000 more residents live in that area when there’s only one road,” said Leo Saenz, an Odessa resident living on Faudree. “I’m surprised there wasn’t more accidents or deaths on that street because of that.”
And with the construction on Faudree that is slowing traffic already, some said the area is already dangerous, and needed that extra step to slow drivers.
“It’s only fair and safe for everybody that they do install this because if they weren’t there, we wouldn’t have this issue at all,” added Saenz.
And the traffic department said while the biggest concern seems to be the flow of traffic being interrupted, the light is not designed to do that.
“So right now, everybody is stopping at that intersection when the traffic signal will become operational, it will stay green on Faudree until someone comes up on the side street, which in this case is P Bar. So there will be more green time on Faudree,” added Feldman.
The lights are up currently and in place, but the City said they now need to move to the next step and install the electrical to make the lights fully functioning. Feldman said it shouldn’t be much longer until the lights are fully operational.
And the City encouraged the community to reach out to about your concerns within any roads near you.
You can reach the traffic engineering department through this link.