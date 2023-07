ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Alpine Dispatch advised residents of a home in the 1600 block of West Fort Davis Avenue to self-evacuate late Wednesday night.

According to a post by the Alpine Fire Department, at about 10:50pm, Alpine firefighters responded to a large brush fire which was moving quickly toward the residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, before it reached any of the nearby homes.

No damage occurred to any homes and all occupants were reported safe.