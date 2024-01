ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a fire early Sunday morning.

According to a release by the City, at about 4:44am on Sunday, January 14th, the fire sparked in the 9400 block of W. Westridge Drive. Odessa Fire Rescue responded shortly after.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The City of Odessa is reminding residents to keep flammable items away from heaters, use a fireplace screen, and never leave candles unattended.