ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In August of 2022, several Odessa Fire Rescue cadets claimed they were subjected to four days of what they considered punishment and hazing, allegedly resulting in injuries. Now, City of Odessa leaders, in tandem with attorneys tasked with gathering information, have released new details about the claims and subsequent investigation.

The following is a list of pertinent City employees and their respective positions at the time of the incidents: City Manager- Michael Morrero, City Attorney- Natasha Brooks, HR Manager- Charles Hurst, Fire Chief- John Alvarez, Training Chief- Marty Moya, and Assistant Chief – Saul Ortega, who conducted the initial investigation.

In a report provided by the Sheen Law Firm to Interim City Attorney Daniel Jones, we learned that OFR conducted an internal investigation into the claims that lasted from late August through October of that year.

A review of the City’s files revealed that only pre-disciplinary reports were provided to the City for Captain Chris Norred and Chief Marty Moya. An investigation led by Sheen lawyers revealed that Chief Moya was given five days unpaid leave and Captain Norred received a formal reprimand, as a result of the initial, internal investigation.

Attorney Tommy Sheen said his firm contacted the eight cadets involved and that, “Many were surprised that we contacted them as they believed that the investigation had gone nowhere. They were not made aware of any findings, punishments, policy changes, or alterations within the department due to the OFR internal investigation. No one from HR, the City Management, or City Attorney’s Office reached out to them regarding this series of incidents.”

Cadet complaints included:

Making fun of a cadet due to his thick Hispanic accent

Multiple cadets suffered severe blisters and burns while performing a direct order from a superior.

“We would expect to find documented evidence of a thorough investigation consisting of a coordinated effort by the offices of the City Manager, City Attorney, Odessa Human Resources, Safety Department, and Odessa Fire Rescue. This did not occur in this instance,” Sheen’s report stated. “Based on the interviews and the evidence provided to us, it appears that OFR siloed itself in this investigation.”

The law firm went on to say, “We seriously question the motivations of the OFR leadership in charge based on the closed nature of the investigation and what appears to be subjective, minor punishment of the actors considering the harm caused. We think that the investigation conducted by OFR into the events of August 2022 concerning physical harm and hazing of the cadets was improper and insufficient. Based on our investigation, not only does sufficient evidence exists of hazing by OFR personnel against the cadets, but some evidence also exists of what appears to have been a coverup within the OFR regarding the events and circumstances leading to the injuries of the cadets.”

According to the report, the OFR Cadet Program began as a recruitment tool to hire, train and retain firefighters and EMTs. The program contemplated hiring and training uncredentialed firefighters and EMTs, to provide an environment for learning and finishing certifications while being paid. Ultimately, the Cadet Program was designed to retain quality emergency personnel after certification. Contrary to this purpose, by all accounts (captains and cadets) the Cadet Program provides little to no on-the-job training to uncertified cadets. Rather, the cadets are left largely unsupervised in a classroom at Central Station on a daily basis.

The cadets are expected to self-study for certifications, perform janitorial services as needed and complete one hour of physical training a day. A standardized curriculum does not exist. A standardized schedule does not exist.

“We received the impression that the training captains received little to no direction on the goals and structure of the Cadet Program from either Chief Moya or Chief Alvarez and were/are more involved with training requirements for the active-duty force than with the cadets. It is in this context that the following should be considered,” the firm wrote.

The following is a timeline of the cadet’s complaints:

Day 1: August 16, 2022: Uniformly, the cadets reported that Day 1 began with Captain Norredentering the conference room and asking the cadets to volunteer for an after-hours promotionalevent on behalf of OFR. Captain Norred became noticeably upset when the cadets began to askquestions regarding time commitment and compensation. The cadets report that Norred becameunresponsive and left the room. Shortly thereafter, Chief Marty Moya confronted the cadets,scolded them regarding a lack of respect and the importance of volunteering, and told them to dressout in physical training gear and report outside. Once outside, the cadets were instructed to do“command” pushups”4 followed by “Indian runs.” The cadets were then dismissed. All the cadetsreported to the after-hours promotional event out of fear of retribution.

Day 2: August 17, 2022: The Cadets arrived at Central and were immediately asked to report tothe station to wash the fire trucks and other equipment. Shortly before lunch, Captain Norred foundthe cadets and “invited” the cadets to go run with him at UTPB over lunch. Four to five cadetsvolunteered to accompany Captain Norred. The others declined for various reasons from lack ofdesire, to believing it was not mandatory, to school conflicts. Captain Norred ran with the cadetswho volunteered for about an hour at UTPB. Once finished, he asked the cadets present to stop sohe could take a picture. The picture was sent to Chief Moya as a record of who had attendedCaptain Norred’s workout. The cadets with Captain Norred were told that they were exempt fromChief Moya’s afternoon PT session.

After lunch, Chief Moya directed the remaining cadets to dress out in physical training gearand report to the driveway of Central Station. According to multiple cadets, Chief Moya asked thecadets to touch the pavement and report whether it was hot. After receiving confirmation from thecadets that the pavement was in fact hot, Chief Moya reportedly exclaimed, “Good” beforeinstructing the cadets to go to the end of the driveway and begin “bear crawling”6towards him.

Almost immediately, the cadets said they began to feel pain in their hands from the hot pavement. Some endured with open palms, some alternated between palms and knuckles to attempt to alleviate the pain.

According to one cadet, after completing one driveway length bear crawl, he was asked by the Chief to show his hands. His hands were red and beginning to show signs of blistering. Nonetheless, the Chief told the cadet and the others to return to the end of the driveway andcontinue with more bear crawls. After two or three trips (reports vary), the Chief finally called a stop to the bear crawls. The Cadets were then instructed to do an “Indian run” for approximately one and a half miles.

Once finished, the Chief gathered the cadets in a circle. He asked to see the cadets’ hands. Many of their hands were red and showed signs of blistering. Multiple cadets reported that Chief Moya said, “Now it looks like you have been working.” He then dismissed the cadets.

Day 3: August 18, 2022: Chief Moya left for a business trip. The accounts and timeline of events of the cadets begin to diverge at this point. Some say that they arrived to find Captain Yochum waiting for them in the conference room keeping track of who was late in order to later punish offenders in a physical training session. Others say they were asked to wash the equipment again.

Nonetheless, they all agree that they were instructed to join Captain Yochum’s crew at the training fields to work out after lunch. Some cadets voiced complaints regarding the rigor of the training sessions which included multiple “towers”, burpees, pushups and other calisthenics.

Some did not. One cadet claimed that Captain Yochum’s crew sat and watched while they did what he characterized as “punishment”exercises.

Others claim that there was nothing remarkable about Day 3, other than they did not normally exercise with Captain Yochum’s Suppression Team. Many cadets were under theimpression that Day 3 was a continuation of Days 1 and 2.

Some cadets testified that their hands were clearly bandaged, which was not acknowledged by Captain Yochum. They had trouble completing exercises as a result.

Day 4: The cadets were instructed to work out with Captain Yochum again after lunch. Sometimeduring the day, Captain Moody and Chief Alvarez returned to Odessa. The cadets reported that theworkout was mostly normal with the exception of additional towers administered for tardiness.

A dispute exists as to whether only the cadets did the extra towers or whether they were joined byCaptain Yochum’s crew. Some of the cadets spoke with Captain Moody upon return from PTabout the events of the prior days. Captain Moody rounded up all the cadets in a group and gatheredmore details. Around the same time, Chief Alvarez witnessed the bandages on a cadet’s hands andinquired as to cause. The cadet told him about the events leading up to the injury.The cadets are unaware of the substance of any discussions between the chiefs and captainsafter the discovery of the injuries.

The following Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Chief Moya addressed the cadets in a joint session with the captains. He apologized. The cadets did not feel it was agenuine apology.

Additionally, the law firm’s investigation revealed that the cadets were never offered medical treatment, the injuries were not reported by superiors in a timely manner, nor were the cadets properly trained on where to report any injury or grievance.

The above information and documents, posted below, were released to City Council members at Tuesday night’s meeting.

On the heels of the new investigation, and after many involved in the initial investigation either retired or were fired, Interim Fire Chief Jason Cotton said, “Mistreatment of our employees, of each other, will not be tolerated. That’s all in the past, we are proactively working towards changing the culture, changing the attitudes, and setting expectations for what our department needs to do to move forward.”

It is unclear how the City Council will follow up with OFR after tonight’s meeting.