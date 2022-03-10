HOUSTON (KIAH) — A grand jury is expected to hear evidence in the case involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that Watson will also face questions in some of his pending civil lawsuits for the first time.

Attorney Rusty Hardin said back in the summer that 10 women filed complaints with Houston police about Watson. Eight of those have also filed civil suits against the quarterback for either harassment to sexual assault.

Watson faces a total of 22 civil lawsuits alleging things from inappropriate behavior to sexual assault. Hardin told ESPN that he has advised Watson to use his Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself because the criminal investigation has not yet finished.

Depending on the grand jury vote, Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg could choose to move forward with the criminal case against Watson.

Meanwhile, the Texans will watch to see what happens in the case, which will determine whether he will receive discipline from NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell. Watson was not disciplined during the 2021 season, but the Texans did not make him active for any games during the season as he collected a $10.5 million salary.

The Texans are fielding trade offers for Watson, which now include reported interested teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, according to reports.

As for the civil suits, a pretrial conference is set for May, unless Watson and the 22 plaintiffs can work out a settlement before then.