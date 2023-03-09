LUBBOCK, Texas – After one season with Texas Tech, Fardaws Aimaq has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to an On3 report.

“Thank you, Texas Tech, for everything,” Fardaws Aimaq said in a statement to On3. “With the injury and missing 80% of the season, coming back was my goal, and not being fully healthy all season was disappointing. Now with the coaching change and issues off the court with the staff, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

In an injury-filled season, the 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward averaged 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in eleven games.

After missing the first 16 games, Aimaq scored 12 points in his Texas Tech debut against Texas on Jan. 14 in Austin. In his third game back, he would reaggravate the foot injury sidelining him for six more games.

Aimaq scored in double figures in seven games and recorded three double-doubles.