ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after police said he punched his wife. Ruben Brito, 32, has been charged with Assault/ Family Violence.

According to an affidavit, on April 8, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Summer Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers spoke with a victim who said her husband, identified as Brito, had started an argument with her over a text she’d received while he was sleeping. She said Brito had tried to take her phone away, and in a struggle over the phone, Brito punched her in the face. The officer stated the victim had an injury to her right eye because of the hit.

Officers discovered Brito was previously convicted of a similar crime in 2019.

Brito was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He later bonded out on a $2,500 bond.