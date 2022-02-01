MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has mad an arrest following a minor car accident involving a drunk driver. Karen Olsen, 61, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the Third or More Time.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 p.m. on January 28, officers responded to the 700 block of Meadowpark Drive to investigate a “minor” crash involving two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Olsen, told investigators on her way home from dinner she accidentally “bumped” into the other vehicle and that she wanted to get home to her dog.

The officer interviewing Olsen said in the affidavit that he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. He also noted that Olsen’s speech was slurred and that she had “bloodshot” and “glassy” eyes. When asked, Olsen admitted to “consuming two glasses of wine while at dinner with her friend”.

The officer said he then asked Olsen to perform a series of field sobriety tests and that she refused, saying, “All of my cop friends told me not to ever do those.” The officer then told Olsen she was under arrest and would be taken to Midland Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room for medical clearance and a blood sample.

According to the affidavit, Olsen has been convicted of drinking and driving at least two other times, once in Bexar County, and once in Kendall County.