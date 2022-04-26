ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kansas man is behind bars after officers with the Odessa Police Department said he was drunk behind the wheel and damaged another vehicle at an apartment complex. Roberto Jose Solorzano, 27, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Evading Arrest, Accident Involving Damage, and Reckless Driving.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 16, officers responded to the 6700 block of East Ridge Road after someone called to report a reckless driver. The caller said the driver, later identified as Solorzano, was “burning rubber” and running over things in a parking lot.

When the officer arrived at the scene, she saw a damaged older model blue Chevrolet truck pull into the parking lot at Alara Apartments. The officer said she then saw Solorzano exit the driver side door. The officer stated the suspect stumbled and lost his balance when exiting the truck. She also said he had slurred speech, and red, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. The affidavit stated the officer found an open 12 pack of beer on the middle seat next to the suspect.

While trying to get Solorzano into handcuffs, there was a struggle, and Solorzano broke free and ran away. He was later detained after a brief chase.

Investigators said Solorzano was driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Trestles Apartments complex and that while “doing donuts” he struck another vehicle and then left the scene. Investigators also discovered had three prior convictions for drinking and driving out of Kansas, two from 2015 and one from 2016.

Solorzano reportedly refused a field sobriety test and refused to provide a blood sample, however, after he was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, a blood sample was taken on a warrant.

Jail records indicated Solorzano has been arrested in Odessa four other times since 2021 on charges such as Public Intoxication, Driving While Intoxicated, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and Possession. Solorzano remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $28,000.