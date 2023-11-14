ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – U.S. Representative August Pfluger announced on social media that he has filed to run for re-election in U.S. Congress, serving Texas’s 11th Congressional District.

In his post on Monday, he says he “look[s] forward to continuing the fight for secure borders, energy dominance, and defending our way of life.”

Representative Pfluger will be holding a Town Hall in Odessa on Monday, November 20th. The meeting will be held in the Joe Zent Community Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College from 12 to 1pm.

The Town Hall is open to the public. You can learn more on Pfluger’s Facebook page.