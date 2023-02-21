AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- House Bill 2374 ensures gasoline and diesel powered engines can never be outlawed by local governments in the state of Texas.

“Americans are fleeing the coasts to live here in the liberty-loving Lone Star State. And while we welcome the opportunities that growth brings, the last thing anyone wants is for pockets of Texas to start looking like San Francisco or Los Angeles. That’s why I filed HB 2374, to make sure that no big city politicians are able to California our Texas.” Landgraf said.

HB 2374 prohibits local governments from adopting or enforcing any rule or ordinance that would limit access to gasoline, diesel, or any other fuel source. The bill also prohibits gas stations from being banned as well as any other related wholesaler, retailer, energy producer, or infrastructure necessary to provide access to a specific energy source. HB ensures that local governments cannot directly or indirectly prohibit or restrict use, sale, or lease of an engine based on its fuel source.

This comes after a recent announcement of Dallas phasing out gas-powered tools by 2027 and the state of California banning all small gas-powered engines by 2024, with some communities banning gas stations entirely.