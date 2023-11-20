ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – U.S. Representative August Pfluger hosted a town hall at Odessa College Monday afternoon, following his announcement that he has filed to run for re-election.

At the town hall, Pfluger spoke on a number of topics, with extra emphasis on border security. A hot button issue for many Texans.

“The policies that the Biden Administration have put forward have opened our Border,” Rep. Pfluger said. “They’ve opened it to almost eight million people coming across in the last two and a half years. We have almost 300 people who have matched the terror watchlist, some of whom are still at large in this country. We don’t know where they are or what their intentions are. Border Patrol Agents are doing their best but they need a policy change.”

Other local officials were present, such as Sherif Mike Griffis and Odessa Mayor Javier Joven.

Pfluger also spoke on the work he’s been able to achieve since assuming office in 2021.

“We focused on energy security, which I helped author that legislation, we focused on border security, which I helped author that legislation and have led these efforts to secure our border. We’ve cut spending, we passed a parents bill of rights, we have been strong against terrorism, and so many other things – where the administration has really assaulted the energy industry, and they’ve tried to spend out of control with inflation skyrocketing. We’ve got a lot of wins to be proud of but there’s a lot more work to be done,” continued Pfluger.