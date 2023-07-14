ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The average price of rent went up 19% in Odessa from May of 2022 to May of 2023, according to a new study from SmartAsset. And both the SmartAssest team and Odessa’s director of economic development have some theories as to why.

“It’s very likely that amid inflation, amid rising expenses, people are looking for a way to save, and many people are moving outside of these bigger cities, and demand in some smaller suburbs and smaller cities is rising and rent prices are going up as a result,” said SmartAsset Public Relations Manager Ray Marek.

The SmartAsset team says they’ve seen similar spiking rent averages in other small towns during the same time period but acknowledge that their study didn’t look into the reasons why rent went up so drastically. But Odessa Director of Economic Development Tom Manskey thinks our local oil and gas industry has possibly affected rent rates by renting for its many visiting employees.

“When you come in as a company and you need to rent some apartment units, they’re going to quote you a price you’re going to say, ‘OK, where do I sign,'” said Manskey.

As for solutions, Tom Manskey thinks increasing the number of renting and housing options is the best way to tackle the rising rent issue without harming the Permian Basin economy.

“I would like to see rent prices go down because of increased inventory. Certainly, we don’t want the business climate to cool, and at the end of the day, we want apartment investors to make the money that they want to make,” said Manskey.

Tom Manskey also says that more people choosing to own homes here instead of renting could also improve Odessa rent rates, and that’s something for local renters to keep in mind. That’s because another SmartAsset study says that West Odessa is the 10th most affordable place to home a home in Texas.