ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa’s rent growth over the past year has outpaced both state and national averages, according to a new report by Apartment List, which analyzes rent prices across the country.

At the close of 2023, rent prices across the United States continued a downward trend that began in late summer and December saw rent prices fall 0.8% nationwide, marking the fifth consecutive month of declines. Today, the median monthly rent in the U.S. is down 3.2%, about $45, from the mid-year peak last August. However, that’s not the case in Odessa, where median rent prices in December rose by 0.4%, closing out the year up by 12.1%.

As of January, the overall median rent in Odessa stands at $1,363 for a one bedroom and $1,633 for a two bedroom.

Here’s a look at Odessa’s rent growth when compared to previous years:

Analysts say renters can expect prices to climb yet again as the new year begins, not only locally, but nationwide as well.