REMINDER: Industrial Ave. construction begins today, expect delays

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Industrial Avenue, between Loop 250 and Midkiff Road, is getting a facelift thanks to a partnership between Midland County and the City of Midland, who have agreed to split the cost of repairs.

The completed project will be a welcome relief to those who frequent the heavily used road; however, as construction begins Monday, drivers will need to be prepared for delays during the construction process.

Contractors expect the project to be complete by June 8, 2022. Which means drivers can expect about 210 days of detours and traffic change patterns. The Texas Department of Transportation will also be in the vicinity working on Interstate-20’s frontage road simultaneously. A county spokesperson says drivers should prepare for long delays.