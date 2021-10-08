REMINDER: Heavy traffic expected near Ratliff stadium Friday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- It’s a big day for Ector County ISD students and staff as they gear up for Friday’s tailgate party and crosstown rivalry game. Heavy traffic is expected near Ratliff Stadium and district leaders are asking drivers to follow a few guidelines to make sure everyone arrives safely.

The gates to Ratliff Stadium will open at 4:30 p.m. and choirs from both schools, as well as the Gatlin Brothers will perform beginning at 5:20 p.m., with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. and all fans are encouraged to arrive early, especially since construction on the intersection of East Loop 338 and Yukon Road, near the stadium complex, is likely to cause longer lines getting into and out of the stadium.

Odessa High School is the visiting team this year and fans will sit on the east side of the stadium; Permian fans are on the west side of the stadium. Drivers are asked to follow the map below for traffic flow according to your team’s side of the field.

Additionally, the concert and food trucks will be set up in the southwest corner of the stadium parking lot meaning many parking spots will not be available this year. School buses will also be parked in the northeast corner of the stadium parking lot which will reduce the number of parking spaces in that area. Fans are asked to follow the parking map below.

To help with traffic congestion, the district is asking game goers to carpool if possible and all drivers are asked to follow direction from police who will be on hand to help guide traffic.