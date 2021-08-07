Remembering Volunteer Firefighter in Stanton

STANTON, Texas (Nexstar) – A tragic accident that shook the Stanton community to its core.

First responders and other law enforcement agencies came together today to honor fallen fireman Danny Ireton, who lost his life while responding to a crash on Wednesday.

Stanton Volunteer Firefighter Danny Ireton was known by many as a person who truly cared for the community.

” I mean he literally owned a Ford dealership and he was a volunteer..he did everything..he was just wonderful”

In a miles-long funeral procession, firetrucks blared their sirens for Danny, family members, and loved ones who gathered to celebrate Danny’s life.

People who attended the procession say Danny was someone they will never forget and hope that his legacy lives on.