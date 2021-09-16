Remembering Tera Crossland, Odessa crash victim

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Friends and family are mourning the loss of Tera Crossland, who died in a car crash earlier this week.

On JBS Parkway about a mile north of Odessa is where DPS says 37-year-old Tera Crossland was involved in a rollover crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tera lost her son Nate four years ago, he was killed by a drunk driver. After Nate’s passing, she turned her grief into a mission of helping families who shared the same pain through the N.A.T.E. Foundation (need advice talk experiences).

We spoke to Sasha Galindo and Scott Erwin, friends of Tera and they say she dedicated her life to serving others.

“She did so much, she helped so many families. People don’t know this but she helped families if they lost a loved one in a drunk driving accident she would buy their headstones,” says Galindo.

Scott Erwin, who lost his son Zach to a street racing accident says his family and the Crosslands supported one another.

“Each of us tried to find something that will both honor our children and keep their memory’s alive,” says Erwin

To honor her memory, friends and family will continue the N.A.T.E. Foundation and ask the community to donate to the foundation in honor of Tera and her son Nate.